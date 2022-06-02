Short Interest in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Rises By 25.6%

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 230,200 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the April 30th total of 183,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 24.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 973,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,378,000 after acquiring an additional 190,989 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 818,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,760,000 after purchasing an additional 26,963 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 433,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after purchasing an additional 147,059 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 13.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 337,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 40,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 16.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 336,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,666,000 after purchasing an additional 47,100 shares in the last quarter. 73.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on PSTL shares. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Postal Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Postal Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

Shares of Postal Realty Trust stock opened at $15.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Postal Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $14.75 and a 12 month high of $21.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.48. The stock has a market cap of $294.99 million, a PE ratio of 121.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.54.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.17). Postal Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 1.13%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. This is a boost from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Postal Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 707.75%.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

