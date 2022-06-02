UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Short Interest Update

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 775,400 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the April 30th total of 615,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7,754.0 days.

UCBJF opened at $92.18 on Thursday. UCB has a 1-year low of $90.93 and a 1-year high of $122.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.38.

UCBJF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UCB from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of UCB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of UCB in a report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.88.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

