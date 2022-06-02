Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Short Interest Up 25.7% in May

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300,000 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the April 30th total of 13,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in Yamana Gold by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 130,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Yamana Gold by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 90,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Yamana Gold by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 31,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Yamana Gold by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 536,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AUY opened at $5.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.13, a PEG ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.82. Yamana Gold has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $6.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Yamana Gold ( NYSE:AUY Get Rating ) (TSE:YRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $441.90 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yamana Gold will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial downgraded Yamana Gold to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. CSFB set a $5.25 target price on Yamana Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James set a $7.00 price objective on Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.28.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

