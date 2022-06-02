Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Short Interest Up 25.9% in May

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the April 30th total of 1,160,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 248,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 16,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.46, for a total value of $992,025.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 494,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,378,633.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Allison Pickens sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $29,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at $395,140.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVLT. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,662 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 413,090 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Commvault Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Commvault Systems by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 587,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,958,000 after buying an additional 319,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $62.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.62. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.66. Commvault Systems has a 52-week low of $55.72 and a 52-week high of $84.22.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $205.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Commvault Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.33.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.

