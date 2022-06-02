Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Short Interest Up 25.7% in May

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 561,900 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the April 30th total of 446,900 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 165,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Eagle Bancorp stock opened at $48.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.98. Eagle Bancorp has a twelve month low of $47.62 and a twelve month high of $63.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.79.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $87.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.40 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 13.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 28.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGBN. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Eagle Bancorp by 43.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,065,000 after acquiring an additional 38,270 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 8,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $408,000. 73.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EGBN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

