Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:GGAAU) Lock-Up Period To Expire on June 7th

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:GGAAU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, June 7th. Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition had issued 22,000,000 shares in its public offering on December 9th. The total size of the offering was $220,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition stock opened at $10.03 on Thursday. Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.92 and a fifty-two week high of $10.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.05.

Get Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $132,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000.

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its efforts on identifying technology companies operating primarily within the consumer internet industry in Europe, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, or the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.