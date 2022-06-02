Perrigo Company plc Forecasted to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share (NYSE:PRGO)

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Perrigo in a report issued on Monday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink expects that the company will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.09). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE PRGO opened at $40.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Perrigo has a 1 year low of $31.32 and a 1 year high of $50.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.59. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.57 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -160.00%.

In other Perrigo news, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 24,485 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $909,128.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 3,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $145,230.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Perrigo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,642,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 1,723.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,319,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,060 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 341,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,286,000 after acquiring an additional 11,453 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,054,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,925,000 after acquiring an additional 295,354 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Perrigo by 221.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 7,538 shares during the period. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

