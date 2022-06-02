JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Short Interest Up 25.6% in May

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700,000 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the April 30th total of 2,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 840,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut JBG SMITH Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut JBG SMITH Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of JBGS opened at $25.55 on Thursday. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12-month low of $23.54 and a 12-month high of $34.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -53.23, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -187.50%.

In related news, Director Alan S. Forman bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.32 per share, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $336,316,000. Long Pond Capital LP increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 582.5% during the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,266,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,980 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,898,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,278 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 12.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,438,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,125,000 after buying an additional 692,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,038,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,046,000 after buying an additional 644,238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

