VICI Properties Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:VICI)

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of VICI Properties in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 30th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now expects that the company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.50. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for VICI Properties’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

VICI opened at $30.81 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a current ratio of 14.85. The company has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.97. VICI Properties has a one year low of $26.23 and a one year high of $33.35.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $416.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.84 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 63.44%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.44%.

In other news, Director Michael D. Rumbolz purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VICI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 552.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 47,768 shares in the last quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $638,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 5.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,247,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,979,000 after buying an additional 1,661,209 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 284,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,275,000 after buying an additional 137,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 43,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter.

VICI Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.