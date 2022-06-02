FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Short Interest Up 25.7% in May

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500,000 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the April 30th total of 3,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 861,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on FibroGen from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FibroGen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on FibroGen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.29.

Get FibroGen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $9.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $896.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.50 and its 200-day moving average is $12.74. FibroGen has a 52-week low of $7.81 and a 52-week high of $30.12.

FibroGen ( NASDAQ:FGEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.16. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 109.09% and a negative net margin of 109.22%. The business had revenue of $60.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.78) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that FibroGen will post -3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGEN. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in FibroGen by 2.5% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,317,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,081,000 after purchasing an additional 328,734 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FibroGen by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,349,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,387,000 after acquiring an additional 313,769 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of FibroGen by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,317,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,536 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of FibroGen by 9.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,927,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,232,000 after acquiring an additional 420,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of FibroGen by 235.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,732,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621,494 shares during the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FibroGen (Get Rating)

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States, Europe, China, and Japan; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.