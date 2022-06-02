Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Amazon.com, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Amazon.com in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the e-commerce giant will post earnings per share of $3.69 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.75. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q3 2022 earnings at $6.03 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AMZN. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,500.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,950.00 to $3,300.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,250.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $5,000.00 to $3,800.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,752.37.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,433.68 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,725.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,046.95. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $2,025.20 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.74, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.23.

Shares of Amazon.com are set to split on Monday, June 6th. The 20-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 9th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, June 3rd.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.73 by ($4.49). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $15.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total value of $114,586.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,991,458.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,642,923 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

