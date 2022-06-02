Nu Holdings Ltd.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on June 7th (NYSE:NU)

NU’s (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, June 7th. NU had issued 289,150,555 shares in its initial public offering on December 9th. The total size of the offering was $2,602,354,995 based on an initial share price of $9.00. After the end of NU’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NU from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on NU in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Bradesco Corretora assumed coverage on NU in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NU presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.48.

Get NU alerts:

NU stock opened at $3.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.92. NU has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in NU in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NTB Financial Corp purchased a new stake in NU in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NU in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of NU in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of NU in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

NU Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.