B. Riley Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP)

Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) – B. Riley cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Höegh LNG Partners in a report issued on Tuesday, May 31st. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now expects that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.44. B. Riley also issued estimates for Höegh LNG Partners’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

HMLP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup upgraded Höegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.25 to $9.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.46.

Höegh LNG Partners stock opened at $9.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.30. The company has a market cap of $303.69 million, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.59. Höegh LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $18.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The shipping company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 39.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Höegh LNG Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,837 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 279,413 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 66,687 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 272,298 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 85,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 927,120 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,842,000 after purchasing an additional 398,791 shares in the last quarter. 17.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.28%.

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. As of March 31, 2022, it had a fleet of five FSRUs. Höegh LNG GP LLC is the general partner of the company.

