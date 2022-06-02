FY2022 EPS Estimates for Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Reduced by Analyst

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Danone in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now expects that the company will earn $0.67 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.69. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Danone’s FY2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DANOY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Danone from €49.00 ($52.69) to €51.00 ($54.84) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Danone from €55.00 ($59.14) to €56.00 ($60.22) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Danone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Danone from €58.00 ($62.37) to €60.00 ($64.52) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Societe Generale raised Danone from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danone presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

OTCMKTS DANOY opened at $11.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.09. Danone has a twelve month low of $10.21 and a twelve month high of $15.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.59 and its 200 day moving average is $12.05.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.3279 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 2.72%.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

