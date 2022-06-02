K-Bro Linen Inc. (OTCMKTS:KBRLF) Short Interest Update

K-Bro Linen Inc. (OTCMKTS:KBRLF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the April 30th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 58.0 days.

Shares of KBRLF opened at $25.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.91. K-Bro Linen has a 12-month low of $24.55 and a 12-month high of $32.19.

Get K-Bro Linen alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KBRLF. Raymond James reduced their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$56.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for K-Bro Linen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K-Bro Linen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.