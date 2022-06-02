Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Hits New 1-Year Low on Insider Selling

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as 2.99 and last traded at 3.03, with a volume of 5751900 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at 3.53.

Specifically, insider Darin Feinstein sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of 3.70, for a total value of 1,665,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,033,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately 133,324,290.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CORZ shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Core Scientific from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Core Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their target price on shares of Core Scientific from $18.75 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

The business has a 50 day moving average of 6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

Core Scientific, Inc provides net carbon-neutral blockchain infrastructure and digital asset mining solutions in North America. It operates in two segments, Equipment Sales and Hosting. It offers blockchain hosting services with deployment and provide power, racks, proprietary thermodynamic management, redundant connectivity, and 24/7 security, as well as its proprietary software platforms, such as Minder and MinderOS, which provides infrastructure management and custom firmware; and digital asset mining operation focuses on the generation of digital assets by solving complex cryptographic algorithms to validate transactions on specific digital asset network blockchains.

