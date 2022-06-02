Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Short Interest Update

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 417,600 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the April 30th total of 331,400 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Aviat Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aviat Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Aviat Networks by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Aviat Networks by 203.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,016 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Aviat Networks by 138.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,571 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. 57.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVNW opened at $29.53 on Thursday. Aviat Networks has a 52-week low of $24.26 and a 52-week high of $42.81. The company has a market capitalization of $329.76 million, a PE ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.94.

Aviat Networks ( NASDAQ:AVNW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $74.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Aviat Networks will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVNW. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Aviat Networks from $50.50 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Aviat Networks, Inc provides wireless transport solutions worldwide. It offers a comprehensive suite of products and localized professional and support services enabling customers to simplify their networks and lives. The company's products and solutions include wireless transmission systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications.

