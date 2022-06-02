Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Short Interest Update

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,100 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the April 30th total of 74,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 120,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFC. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $44,000.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund alerts:

NYSE FFC opened at $18.26 on Thursday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $23.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.59 and its 200 day moving average is $19.91.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.119 per share. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.