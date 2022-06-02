Short Interest in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Grows By 25.9%

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,350,000 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the April 30th total of 2,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 735,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $52.18 on Thursday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $46.46 and a 1-year high of $70.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.82.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.43). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $187.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Several equities analysts have commented on NSA shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.38.

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen sold 170,000 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total transaction of $10,320,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $1,327,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $894,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 184.0% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 10,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,937 shares during the period. Finally, GRS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. GRS Advisors LLC now owns 367,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,083,000 after purchasing an additional 76,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

