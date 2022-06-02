NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on June 7th (NASDAQ:NRSN)

NeuroSense Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:NRSN – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, June 7th. NeuroSense Therapeutics had issued 2,000,000 shares in its IPO on December 9th. The total size of the offering was $12,000,000 based on an initial share price of $6.00. After the end of NeuroSense Therapeutics’ lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of NRSN stock opened at $1.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.21. NeuroSense Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $8.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in NeuroSense Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NeuroSense Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in NeuroSense Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the discovery and development of targeted innovative therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead product, PrimeC, is a novel oral therapy for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). The company's preclinical pipeline includes StabiliC for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and CogniC for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

