FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,210,000 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the April 30th total of 3,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

FedEx stock opened at $218.67 on Thursday. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $192.82 and a fifty-two week high of $313.00. The stock has a market cap of $56.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.39.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that FedEx will post 20.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 8.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Taconic Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 110,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,453,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,853 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after buying an additional 7,169 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 325.3% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $393,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FDX. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.55.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

