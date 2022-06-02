Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Short Interest Update

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,720,000 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the April 30th total of 10,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.4 days. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBM. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Hudbay Minerals by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Hudbay Minerals by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Hudbay Minerals by 122.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,899 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on HBM. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com cut Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.84.

Shares of NYSE HBM opened at $5.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.35. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $8.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.16.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). Hudbay Minerals had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $378.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hudbay Minerals (Get Rating)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.