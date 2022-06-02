Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS) Insider Michael Iddon Sells 60,450 Shares of Stock

Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS – Get Rating) insider Michael Iddon sold 60,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 340 ($4.30), for a total transaction of £205,530 ($260,032.89).
LON:PETS opened at GBX 338.80 ($4.29) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of £1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83. Pets at Home Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 266.80 ($3.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 524.50 ($6.64). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 318.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 388.23.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.09) per share. This is an increase from Pets at Home Group’s previous dividend of $4.30. This represents a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Pets at Home Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.33%.
Pets at Home Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds.
