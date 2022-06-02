Michael Thomas Summersgill Sells 22,268 Shares of AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) Stock

AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB – Get Rating) insider Michael Thomas Summersgill sold 22,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 261 ($3.30), for a total transaction of £58,119.48 ($73,531.73).

AJB opened at GBX 287.40 ($3.64) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 278.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 325.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.70, a quick ratio of 7.75 and a current ratio of 7.75. AJ Bell plc has a 52 week low of GBX 242.80 ($3.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 452.40 ($5.72). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 30.25.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.78 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. AJ Bell’s dividend payout ratio is 73.68%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AJB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 405 ($5.12) price target on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.05) price target on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of AJ Bell from GBX 400 ($5.06) to GBX 300 ($3.80) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 377 ($4.77).

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest, an investment platform proposition that include investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and guidance through the AJ Bell funds list to execution-only retail customers, as well as cash savings solutions.

