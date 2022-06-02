Jayne Cottam Acquires 700 Shares of Assura Plc (LON:AGR) Stock

Assura Plc (LON:AGR – Get Rating) insider Jayne Cottam acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.90) per share, with a total value of £497 ($628.80).

Jayne Cottam also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Assura alerts:

On Thursday, May 5th, Jayne Cottam acquired 228 shares of Assura stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 66 ($0.84) per share, with a total value of £150.48 ($190.38).

On Monday, March 7th, Jayne Cottam acquired 237 shares of Assura stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of £149.31 ($188.90).

AGR opened at GBX 71.25 ($0.90) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £2.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84. Assura Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 59.28 ($0.75) and a 12 month high of GBX 80.60 ($1.02). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 67.44 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 66.97.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a GBX 0.78 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Assura’s previous dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Assura’s payout ratio is presently 0.52%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AGR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 79 ($1.00) target price on shares of Assura in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.08) target price on shares of Assura in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.01) target price on shares of Assura in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Assura in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.01) target price on shares of Assura in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Assura has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 79.83 ($1.01).

Assura Company Profile (Get Rating)

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Assura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.