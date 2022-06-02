Insider Buying: Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Insider Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STANGet Rating) insider Shirish Moreshwar Apte bought 2,000 shares of Standard Chartered stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 630 ($7.97) per share, with a total value of £12,600 ($15,941.30).

Shares of STAN stock opened at GBX 632.80 ($8.01) on Thursday. Standard Chartered PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 406.20 ($5.14) and a twelve month high of GBX 640.20 ($8.10). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 545.47 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 508.51. The company has a market capitalization of £18.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on STAN shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.49) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 620 ($7.84) to GBX 800 ($10.12) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 690 ($8.73) to GBX 730 ($9.24) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 694 ($8.78).

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

