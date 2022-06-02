Insider Buying: Oxford Nanopore Technologies Limited (LON:ONT) Insider Acquires 14,778 Shares of Stock

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Limited (LON:ONT – Get Rating) insider Sarah Gordon Wild purchased 14,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 337 ($4.26) per share, for a total transaction of £49,801.86 ($63,008.43).

Shares of LON:ONT opened at GBX 307.50 ($3.89) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 335.35. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market cap of £2.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.43. Oxford Nanopore Technologies Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 239 ($3.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 736 ($9.31).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ONT. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.06) price target on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 700 ($8.86) to GBX 500 ($6.33) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 671 ($8.49) price objective on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 790 ($9.99) to GBX 710 ($8.98) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Limited develops and commercializes a technology platform using nanopore-based sensing for the analysis of various types of molecules. The company offers MinION, a portable device for deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) and ribonucleic acid (RNA) sequencing; GridION, a self-contained benchtop device for running and analyzing up to five MinION or Flongle flow cells; Flongle, an adapter for use in MinION or GridION devices to attach a Flongle flow cell; PromethION 24 and PromethION 48 benchtop nanopore-based sequencers for multiple users to deliver multi-sample and multi-experiment sequencing results; and VolTRAX, an alternative lab equipment.

