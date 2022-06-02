Hostmore plc (LON:MORE) Insider Purchases £36,335 in Stock

Hostmore plc (LON:MORE – Get Rating) insider David Lis acquired 84,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.54) per share, with a total value of £36,335 ($45,970.39).
Shares of LON MORE opened at GBX 41.60 ($0.53) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £52.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 59 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 86.95. Hostmore plc has a 52 week low of GBX 39 ($0.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 156.24 ($1.98). The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.54.
Hostmore Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- The Analysts Like The Fit Of Victoria’s Secret & Co
- Ambarella Is A Buy For Patient Investors
- Don’t Bet On A Big Rebound For Salesforce.com Stock
- 3 Specialty Retailers with Special Upside
- Is Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) Bottoming Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Hostmore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostmore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.