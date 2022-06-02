Hostmore plc (LON:MORE) Insider Purchases £36,335 in Stock

Hostmore plc (LON:MORE – Get Rating) insider David Lis acquired 84,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.54) per share, with a total value of £36,335 ($45,970.39).

Shares of LON MORE opened at GBX 41.60 ($0.53) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £52.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 59 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 86.95. Hostmore plc has a 52 week low of GBX 39 ($0.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 156.24 ($1.98). The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.54.

Hostmore plc operates in the hospitality business. The company operates American-themed casual dining restaurants under the Fridays brand; and cocktail-led bar and restaurants under the 63rd+1st brand. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

