Insider Selling: Big Technologies plc (LON:BIG) Insider Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Big Technologies plc (LON:BIG – Get Rating) insider Daren John Morris sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 281 ($3.56), for a total value of £7,025 ($8,887.90).

On Monday, May 30th, Daren John Morris bought 15,000 shares of Big Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 282 ($3.57) per share, with a total value of £42,300 ($53,517.21).

On Tuesday, May 10th, Daren John Morris bought 30,000 shares of Big Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 243 ($3.07) per share, with a total value of £72,900 ($92,231.78).

Big Technologies stock opened at GBX 268 ($3.39) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £777.08 million and a PE ratio of 60.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 7.77 and a current ratio of 8.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 251.23. Big Technologies plc has a 52 week low of GBX 188.21 ($2.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 385 ($4.87).

Big Technologies Plc provides products and services to the remote and personal monitoring industry under the Buddi brand name in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, and Colombia. The company's criminal justice solution includes proprietary monitoring software combined with modular monitoring hardware used to track the location of tag wearers.

