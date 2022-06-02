First Tin Plc (LON:1SN) Insider Charles Cannon Brookes Buys 808,228 Shares

First Tin Plc (LON:1SN – Get Rating) insider Charles Cannon Brookes purchased 808,228 shares of First Tin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 19 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of £153,563.32 ($194,285.58).
LON:1SN opened at GBX 20 ($0.25) on Thursday. First Tin Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 17.39 ($0.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 31.50 ($0.40).
