Nigel Rich CBE Buys 140,000 Shares of Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT) Stock

Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT – Get Rating) insider Nigel Rich CBE purchased 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 39 ($0.49) per share, with a total value of £54,600 ($69,078.95).

Nigel Rich CBE also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 31st, Nigel Rich CBE bought 30,113 shares of Foxtons Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 41 ($0.52) per share, with a total value of £12,346.33 ($15,620.36).

On Tuesday, March 8th, Nigel Rich CBE bought 150,000 shares of Foxtons Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 33 ($0.42) per share, for a total transaction of £49,500 ($62,626.52).

Foxtons Group stock opened at GBX 41.10 ($0.52) on Thursday. Foxtons Group plc has a one year low of GBX 30.02 ($0.38) and a one year high of GBX 63.90 ($0.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.93, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 40.62 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 39.70. The firm has a market cap of £130.40 million and a P/E ratio of -21.63.

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Mortgage Broking. The Lettings segment engages in letting and managing residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

