SSE plc (LON:SSE) Insider Alistair Phillips-Davies Sells 59,061 Shares of Stock

SSE plc (LON:SSE – Get Rating) insider Alistair Phillips-Davies sold 59,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,756 ($22.22), for a total value of £1,037,111.16 ($1,312,134.56).
SSE stock opened at GBX 1,760.50 ($22.27) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,806.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,678.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.61. The stock has a market cap of £18.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18. SSE plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,445.50 ($18.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,935.50 ($24.49).
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be issued a GBX 60.20 ($0.76) dividend. This is a boost from SSE’s previous dividend of $25.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 3.26%. SSE’s dividend payout ratio is 0.33%.
SSE Company Profile (Get Rating)
SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.
