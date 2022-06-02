AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) Insider Evelyn Bourke Buys 52,297 Shares

AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB – Get Rating) insider Evelyn Bourke bought 52,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 287 ($3.63) per share, with a total value of £150,092.39 ($189,894.22).
Shares of AJB stock opened at GBX 287.40 ($3.64) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.70, a quick ratio of 7.75 and a current ratio of 7.75. AJ Bell plc has a 1 year low of GBX 242.80 ($3.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 452.40 ($5.72). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 278.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 325.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 30.25.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.78 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 1.09%. AJ Bell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.68%.
AJ Bell Company Profile
AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest, an investment platform proposition that include investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and guidance through the AJ Bell funds list to execution-only retail customers, as well as cash savings solutions.
