John Leggate Acquires 13,795 Shares of Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (LON:GRID) Stock

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (LON:GRID – Get Rating) insider John Leggate purchased 13,795 shares of Gresham House Energy Storage Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 145 ($1.83) per share, for a total transaction of £20,002.75 ($25,307.12).

John Leggate also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 11th, John Leggate bought 13,260 shares of Gresham House Energy Storage Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 153 ($1.94) per share, for a total transaction of £20,287.80 ($25,667.76).

GRID stock opened at GBX 155 ($1.96) on Thursday. Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.52 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 156.07 ($1.97). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 148.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 136.98. The company has a market cap of £678.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a GBX 1.75 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Gresham House Energy Storage Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.34%.

