David McCreadie Acquires 1,808 Shares of Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB) Stock

Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB – Get Rating) insider David McCreadie acquired 1,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,100 ($13.92) per share, with a total value of £19,888 ($25,161.94).
Shares of STB stock opened at GBX 1,095 ($13.85) on Thursday. Secure Trust Bank PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 1,005 ($12.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,420 ($17.97). The company has a market capitalization of £204.25 million and a P/E ratio of 4.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,159.53 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,251.92.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were paid a GBX 41.10 ($0.52) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from Secure Trust Bank’s previous dividend of $20.00. This represents a dividend yield of 3.04%. Secure Trust Bank’s payout ratio is currently 0.27%.
About Secure Trust Bank (Get Rating)
Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Real Estate Finance, Commercial Finance, Vehicle Finance, Retail Finance, and Debt Management segments. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.
