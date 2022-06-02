BRP (DOOO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, June 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. BRP has set its FY23 guidance at CAD10.75-11.10 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $8.530-$8.810 EPS.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 25th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 326.52% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect BRP to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get BRP alerts:

Shares of BRP stock opened at $77.92 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.08 and its 200-day moving average is $78.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 2.53. BRP has a 12-month low of $57.38 and a 12-month high of $102.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.90%.

DOOO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on BRP to $100.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Northcoast Research cut BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. TD Securities upped their price target on BRP from C$115.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Scotiabank increased their target price on BRP from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on BRP in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRP has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.27.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in BRP by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in BRP by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BRP by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in BRP by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in BRP by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. 54.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRP Company Profile (Get Rating)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.