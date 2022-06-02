BRP (DOO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, June 3rd. Analysts expect BRP to post earnings of C$1.02 per share for the quarter.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported C$3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.50 by C$0.50. The company had revenue of C$2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.28 billion.

Shares of BRP stock opened at C$98.61 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$100.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$99.77. BRP has a 12-month low of C$73.74 and a 12-month high of C$129.98. The stock has a market cap of C$7.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.59%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DOO. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$128.00 price target on shares of BRP and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Northcoast Research cut shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of BRP from C$114.00 to C$124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of BRP from C$124.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$138.92.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

