7,670 Shares in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Acquired by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,238,000. CTF Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,151,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 25,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 135.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 15,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 41,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 9,972 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

In other news, Director Hugh M. Brown bought 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.66 per share, with a total value of $49,159.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,950,306.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.95 per share, with a total value of $98,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,975.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 4,294 shares of company stock valued at $248,253. Company insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BRO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.44.

NYSE:BRO opened at $59.37 on Wednesday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.47 and a 1 year high of $74.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.76 and a 200-day moving average of $65.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $904.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

Brown & Brown Profile (Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.