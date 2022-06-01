Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 576,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 24,870 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.32% of Xylem worth $69,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 503.8% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

XYL has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xylem in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Xylem from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Xylem from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Xylem from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.90.

XYL opened at $84.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.70. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $78.92 and a one year high of $138.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.72%.

In related news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total value of $351,550.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,327.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

