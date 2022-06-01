ETF Managers Group LLC Has $414,000 Stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,392,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,806,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 133.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,237,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,070 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,669,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JWN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Nordstrom from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen cut their target price on Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Nordstrom to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Nordstrom from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.29.

In other news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $383,219.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,452,737.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $322,658.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,584,656.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JWN stock opened at $26.43 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.65 and a 1 year high of $38.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.25.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 74.13%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 33.93%.

Nordstrom declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 24th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 15.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Nordstrom Profile (Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.