Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $3.45 Million Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Garmin were worth $3,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,696,813 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $775,734,000 after purchasing an additional 918,937 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,062,504 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $280,850,000 after purchasing an additional 68,549 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,998,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $272,083,000 after purchasing an additional 568,572 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,809,860 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $246,449,000 after purchasing an additional 62,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,643,833 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $255,550,000 after purchasing an additional 142,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

GRMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Garmin from $205.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Garmin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

NYSE GRMN opened at $105.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.88. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $96.79 and a 52-week high of $178.80.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 21.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

