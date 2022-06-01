IHT Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

IHT Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 52.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,311 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGM. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,272,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777,519 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the third quarter worth $42,439,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 316.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,180,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,955,000 after acquiring an additional 897,202 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,459,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,264,000 after acquiring an additional 785,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the third quarter worth $32,363,000. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MGM. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.79.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Paul J. Salem purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.25 per share, for a total transaction of $109,375.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,520,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,515,625. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $430,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,701,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGM opened at $34.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.94 and a 200 day moving average of $41.62. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $30.70 and a twelve month high of $51.17.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 0.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

