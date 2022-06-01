Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,294,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 295,717 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.05% of CubeSmart worth $130,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,824,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,844,000 after buying an additional 595,538 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in CubeSmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,291,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,723,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,531,000 after acquiring an additional 569,064 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,918,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in CubeSmart by 324.2% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 632,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,020,000 after purchasing an additional 483,709 shares in the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet cut shares of CubeSmart from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.43.

NYSE:CUBE opened at $44.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 42.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.49. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $40.31 and a fifty-two week high of $57.34.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.40). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 26.65%. The company had revenue of $238.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 163.81%.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

