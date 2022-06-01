Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 15,320 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 135.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,320 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1,088.2% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown stock opened at $59.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.47 and a 52 week high of $74.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.96.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $904.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.16%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BRO. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.44.

In related news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III purchased 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.99 per share, with a total value of $100,183.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,542.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.95 per share, with a total value of $98,910.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,975.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 4,294 shares of company stock valued at $248,253 over the last three months. 16.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

