Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 92,423 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,006,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 92,423 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $75,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IPG. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.2% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 159.8% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 99.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IPG. Argus raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.90.

In other news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 6,301 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $204,215.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 102,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,331,845.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller purchased 6,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.26 per share, for a total transaction of $224,970.64. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,187.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPG stock opened at $32.23 on Wednesday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.67 and a 12-month high of $39.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.65 and its 200 day moving average is $35.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.31%.

Interpublic Group of Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

