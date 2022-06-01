American International Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $4,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,708,000 after acquiring an additional 103,160 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $189.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.20. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $172.86 and a one year high of $244.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $208.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.55.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.82%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAP. Citigroup decreased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $294.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $270.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.11.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

