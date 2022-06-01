ETF Managers Group LLC Sells 1,540 Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

ETF Managers Group LLC trimmed its position in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Anaplan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 245.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Anaplan during the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Anaplan during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Anaplan by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLAN opened at $65.60 on Wednesday. Anaplan, Inc. has a one year low of $39.92 and a one year high of $70.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.20 and a beta of 1.77.

Anaplan ( NYSE:PLAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.28 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 33.25% and a negative return on equity of 71.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

PLAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Anaplan in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Anaplan from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.81.

In related news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $1,428,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vikas D. Mehta sold 11,441 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $525,599.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,906 shares of company stock worth $5,528,642 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data utilized across the enterprise.

