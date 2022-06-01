ETF Managers Group LLC Purchases 63 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 198.4% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 340.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard Leon Prager purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $271.25 per share, with a total value of $271,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at $582,916.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $281.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $284.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $341.60. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $249.01 and a one year high of $498.97. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.22 and a beta of 0.56.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. MarketAxess had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The firm had revenue of $186.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 43.96%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MKTX shares. Compass Point upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $383.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $367.00 to $361.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $365.33.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

