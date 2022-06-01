Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,499 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Match Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Match Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Match Group by 1,767.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23,661 shares during the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $78.78 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.94. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.87 and a 1 year high of $182.00. The company has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 88.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.18.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $798.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.03 million. Match Group had a net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 220.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MTCH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised Match Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Match Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Match Group from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Match Group from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.89.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

