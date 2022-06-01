ETF Managers Group LLC Buys 153 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IPGP. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,302,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $396,415,000 after buying an additional 292,970 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 150.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,356,000 after purchasing an additional 226,167 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 342.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,708,000 after purchasing an additional 182,112 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,525,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 185,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,899,000 after buying an additional 74,102 shares during the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IPGP shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.78.

Shares of IPGP opened at $105.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.16, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12-month low of $90.51 and a 12-month high of $220.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.37.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.32. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $369.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. IPG Photonics’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 15th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

